No Roosevelt Island F Train Service From Manhattan This Weekend Due To 63rd Street Tunnel Rehab Project Close Out Items - Plan For Long Roosevelt Island Manhattan Tram Station Lines
According to the MTA, there will be no Roosevelt Island F Train service from Manhattan this weekend due to:
63 St Project close-out Items
The 63rd Street Tunnel Rehab Project began August 28, 2023, replacing regular F Train service with a shuttle service. Regular Roosevelt Island F Train service resumed April 1, 2024.
