Friday, May 10, 2024

No Roosevelt Island F Train Service From Manhattan This Weekend Due To 63rd Street Tunnel Rehab Project Close Out Items - Plan For Long Roosevelt Island Manhattan Tram Station Lines

According to the MTA, there will be no Roosevelt Island F Train service from Manhattan this weekend due to:

63 St Project close-out Items

Plan accordingly for long lines at the Roosevelt Island Tram Manhattan Station.

The 63rd Street Tunnel Rehab Project began August 28, 2023, replacing regular F Train service with a shuttle service. Regular Roosevelt Island F Train service resumed April 1, 2024.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 4:30:00 PM

Labels: , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )