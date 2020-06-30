Roosevelt Island Free Covid-19 Mobile Pop Up Nasal Swab Test Site Is Open This Week Thru Thursday, 133 Residents Got Tested On Monday - TESTING IS A GOOD THING Says NYC Council Member Ben Kallos
Roosevelt Island residents can get a free Covid-19 nasal swab test at the NYC Health & Hospital Corp (NYC HHC) Mobile Van Pop Up Site located under the Motorgate Helix. Roosevelt Island testing began yesterday morning and will continue from 10 AM-4 PM each day thru Thursday July 2. Please arrive before 3 PM to allow enough time to take the test before the 4 PM closing time.
Roosevelt Island's NYC Council Member Ben Kallos advocated for the Roosevelt Island Covid-19 mobile test site.
Thank you to @NYCHealthSystem, @RIOCny, and @CB8M for all of your help & support in setting up this free #Covid19 testing pop-up site on Roosevelt Island.— Ben Kallos, NYC Council Member (@BenKallos) June 29, 2020
Testing is available under the Motorgate Helix from 10am - 4pm until Thursday (7/2). Stop by and get tested! pic.twitter.com/HjCQ0XTrPa
Council Member Kallos was joined by NYC HHC Executive Director for Mobile Pop Up Testing sites Michelle Clarke, Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Acting President Shelton Haynes, Community Board 8 Chair Alida Camp and resident Judy Berdy to encourage residents to get Covid-19 testing.
Welcome to Roosevelt Island Covid-19 Mobile Pop Up site at Motorgate Place. Get your free Covid-19 test on Roosevelt Island June 29-July 2. @benyankee @NYCHealthSystem @RIOCny pic.twitter.com/M34fmBShId— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 30, 2020
Ms Clarke described the fast and easy process involved in getting Covid-19 testing - 15 minutes with exception of the line. Result can be received by text, email, phone and mail within 3-5 days but could be as soon as 48 hours. Unfortunately, no antibodies test on Roosevelt Island.
Roosevelt Island Free Covid-19 Mobile Pop Up site at Motorgate Place. Get your free Covid-19 nasal swab test on Roosevelt Island. It’s fast and easy. Results as early as 48 hours. @BenKallos @NYCHealthSystem @RIOCny pic.twitter.com/T1h6oV5181— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 30, 2020
Ms Clarke reports today that 133 Roosevelt Island residents received the Covid-19 test at Pop Up site on Monday - a very good number she adds.
Here's the full briefing from yesterday's Roosevelt Island mobile pop up testing site.TESTING IS A GOOD THING says Council Member Kallos.
Roosevelt Island, Get The Test!!!!
UPDATE 6:55 PM - Roosevelt Island resident Rita De Cassia adds:
After a long wait in a short line due to a generator glitch, got my test, administered by Wonderful nurse Martha Mitchell - on the foreground.
Hope everyone gets tested.
0 comments :
Post a Comment