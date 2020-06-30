Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Roosevelt Island Free Covid-19 Mobile Pop Up Nasal Swab Test Site Is Open This Week Thru Thursday, 133 Residents Got Tested On Monday - TESTING IS A GOOD THING Says NYC Council Member Ben Kallos

Roosevelt Island residents can get a free Covid-19 nasal swab test at the NYC Health & Hospital Corp (NYC HHC) Mobile Van Pop Up Site located under the Motorgate Helix. Roosevelt Island testing began yesterday morning and will continue from 10 AM-4 PM each day thru Thursday July 2. Please arrive before 3 PM to allow enough time to take the test before the 4 PM closing time.






Roosevelt Island's NYC Council Member Ben Kallos advocated for the Roosevelt Island Covid-19 mobile test site.

Council Member Kallos was joined by NYC HHC Executive Director for Mobile Pop Up Testing sites Michelle Clarke, Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Acting President Shelton Haynes, Community Board 8 Chair Alida Camp and resident Judy Berdy to encourage residents to get Covid-19 testing.


Ms Clarke described the fast and easy process involved in getting Covid-19 testing - 15 minutes with exception of the line. Result can be received by text, email, phone and mail within 3-5 days but could be as soon as 48 hours. Unfortunately, no antibodies test on Roosevelt Island.

Ms Clarke reports today that 133 Roosevelt Island residents received the Covid-19 test at Pop Up site on Monday - a very good number she adds.

Here's the full briefing from yesterday's Roosevelt Island mobile pop up testing site.TESTING IS A GOOD THING says Council Member Kallos.



Roosevelt Island, Get The Test!!!!

UPDATE 6:55 PM - Roosevelt Island resident Rita De Cassia adds:
After a long wait in a short line due to a generator glitch, got my test, administered by Wonderful nurse Martha Mitchell - on the foreground.


Hope everyone gets tested.

