Vogue Gets First Look At Soon To Open Roosevelt Island Panorama Room Rooftop Bar At Graduate Hotel - Sustainable Italian Caviar, Wagyu Steak, Uni Panna Cotta & Cocktails Of Updated Forgotten Drinks On Menu
According to Vogue:
This New Rooftop Bar Boasts Never-Before Seen Views of New York City | Vogue - Vogue Magazine gets first look at Roosevelt Island Panorama Room Rooftop Bar @GraduateHotels @cornell_tech campus https://t.co/SPW8ALxKqC— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) July 9, 2021
Roosevelt Island isn’t typically at the top of many must-do lists for NYC. Even locals hardly ever make it to the island, which is often confused with Randall’s Island or Governor’s Island (both seeming to be more popular)....
... affords 360-degree unobstructed views of Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx, with the lush green tip of Roosevelt Island in the foreground and the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge looming on one side....
... inspired by the space’s surrounding water, and an impressive raw bar with sustainability in mind will be a big part of the Panorama Room experience. “The caviar that we’re going to use is sourced from one place in Italy on a national reserve with sustainable practices, and their eggs are very special,” says Harper. Fresh pastas, a Wagyu steak, and a unique uni panna cotta created by Harper are also on the menu....
... For the cocktail program, Bossy was inspired by the forgottenness of Roosevelt Island: She created a cocktail menu of updated forgotten drinks, like a lychee martini, espresso martini, and Long Island Iced Tea, which are served in specially sourced Italian and Swedish glassware....
Click here for the full Vogue article.
More on the Panorma Room at this previous post and on the Graduate Hotel Anything At All ground floor restaurant here.
UPDATE 10:45 PM:
A residents only soft open invite would be great! Hint Hint @GraduateHotels 😉😉😁— NamelyNorm (@NamelyNorm) July 10, 2021
