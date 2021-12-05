NYC Test & Trace Corp Mobile Covid 19 Test Van Coming To Roosevelt Island December 6 Thru 12 Thanks To Efforts Of NYC Council Member-Elect Julie Menin And NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright - Check Out Latest Roosevelt Island Covid Testing And Vaccination Statistics
Reported last Tuesday that the Roosevelt Island Youth Center closed due to multiple Covid 19 exposures and PS/IS 217 school parents were pleading for a Roosevelt Island Covid Test site.
Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 @NYCSchools desperate for help to get local COVID Testing site/van. @BenKallos @SeawrightForNY @SenatorSerrano @RepMaloney @NYCHealthCommr @nycHealthy pic.twitter.com/NrhY5fKAt4— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) November 30, 2021
Newly-elected Roosevelt Island/Upper East Side NYC Council Member-elect Julie Menin and NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright answered the pleas from residents and immediately worked to bring a NYC Health & Hospitals Test And Trace Mobile Covid Test UnitImage From NYC Health & Hospitals Corp
to Roosevelt Island.
Happy to announce that on December 6, @nycHealthy Test and Trace Corps will deploy a mobile testing van to Roosevelt Island to meet the COVID testing needs of residents. The van will be there Dec 6-12th and come back as needed.— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) December 3, 2021
Ms Menin added:
The mobile van will arrive between 8 am and 8:30 am on December 6. Van will be at 543 Main Street.
According to Ms Seawright:
I'm delighted the city responded quickly to my call for a much needed testing unit starting next week on Roosevelt Island.
My compliments to resident Susy Del Campo, Wendy Hirsch of Roosevelt Island Disabled Association, and the Roosevelt Islander for their advocacy efforts to keep the community safe as we navigate through the evolving pandemic.
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) reports today:
I have responded to constituents requests and I am pleased to announce that a mobile COVID-19 testing van has been secured to start on December 6th for several weeks at Good Shepherd Church.— Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright (@SeawrightForNY) December 3, 2021
On Monday, December 6th through Sunday, December 12th, the New York City Health + Hospital (NYCHH) mobile COVID testing unit will be at Good Shepherd Plaza from 8 AM to 7 PM (closing for lunch from 12:30 PM – 1 PM). NYCHH’s mobile unit will be offering PCR and Rapid Antigen tests at no cost, and no insurance is needed. Results of the Rapid Antigen test will be available in 15-20 minutes. No appointments are needed. The mobile unit will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis.
According to NYC Health Departmen, the most recent 7 Day Covid Testing Data from November 24 - November 30 for Roosevelt Island Zip Code 10044 shows 578 people tested and 15 Positive Case for a rate of 2.6%.
