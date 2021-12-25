Best Wishes For A Roosevelt Island Merry Christmas - Songs From Beacon First Graders, Dropkick Murphy's & Great Big Sea, Chinese Food For Some Too
Merry Christmas Roosevelt Island.
Here's the Roosevelt Island Beacon Program First Graders wishing you all a Merry Christmas during the November 30 2018 Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The Season's Upon Us It's That Time Of Year sing The Dropkick Murphy's
and something for those who eat Chinese food on Christmas and go to the movie theater too.
Merry Christmas Everyone from Great Big Sea
and Roosevelt Island.
