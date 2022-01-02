Sunday, January 2, 2022

Watch High Wire Rescue Of People Stuck On Aerial Tram Overnight New Year's Eve - Not On Roosevelt Island But After Leaving New Mexico 10 Thousand Foot High Mountain Top Restaurant


Roosevelt Island Tram rescue drills  are practiced periodically by NYPD
 

and  FDNY. 


FDNY Chief Richard Blatus reports on the FDNY 2014 Tram rescue drill
 

and CBS New York reporter Chris Wragge tells us it's the first step out of the Tram Cabin during the Rescue drill that is the scariest.


More on Roosevelt Island Tram Rescue drills at this prior post.

