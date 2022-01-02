Watch High Wire Rescue Of People Stuck On Aerial Tram Overnight New Year's Eve - Not On Roosevelt Island But After Leaving New Mexico 10 Thousand Foot High Mountain Top Restaurant
20 people stuck on an aerial Tram overnight but not our Roosevelt Island Tram https://t.co/aAgEYLx5DF— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) January 1, 2022
21 people were rescued in a dramatic high-wire rescue in Albuquerque, New Mexico after leaving a mountain-top restaurant and the tram carrying them down from the 10,300-foot Sandia Peak got stuck in harsh winter conditions. @ReeveWill has the story.https://t.co/SwX1GF5mb1 pic.twitter.com/g9Alge4HJx— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 2, 2022
Roosevelt Island Tram rescue drills are practiced periodically by NYPD
and FDNY.
FDNY Chief Richard Blatus reports on the FDNY 2014 Tram rescue drill
and CBS New York reporter Chris Wragge tells us it's the first step out of the Tram Cabin during the Rescue drill that is the scariest.
More on Roosevelt Island Tram Rescue drills at this prior post.
