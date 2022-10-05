Con Ed Electrical Transformer Fire Next To Roosevelt Island Tram This Afternoon Put Out By FDNY - Tram Shut Down For A Few Hours Before Service Resumed

Smoke was seen coming up from the ground and the smell of fire was in the air

as the FDNY was investigating and putting out a fire in a Con Ed electrical transformer vault behind the Roosevelt Island Tram this afternoon.

According to a Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) email advisory and tweet at 1:31 pm :

Please be advised that earlier this afternoon, there was a small transformer fire near the Roosevelt Island Tram. The Tram is out of service until further notice due to smoke accumulation. RIOC will send out further updates via social media, text, and email once service resumes.

Please be advised the Roosevelt Island Tram is back in service. Thank you for your understanding and patience.