Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island Is Experiencing A TREE-naissance - Come Join iDig2Learn And Partners To Celebrate City Of Forest Day With Fun Activities For All Ages At Roosevelt Island Lighthouse Park Saturday October 15

Roosevelt Island is experiencing a TREE-naissance!



And what better way to celebrate than right here at Lighthouse Park on Roosevelt Island. All five NYC boroughs will be hosting events for the first-ever citywide City of Forest Day on Saturday, October 15th, 2022.



Building on the strength of those who have come before us is our aim.



As iDig2Learn celebrates 10 years of serving the community and spotlighting sustainability and the wonders of nature within the sky, land and water we realize everything is connected. We are grateful to enjoy open green spaces and be part of a community always excited to improve the neighborhood.



“Trees Grow Air,” one young iDig2Learn-er writes.



Local physicians, such as Dr. Ali Schwayri and Dr. Kathie Grimm, and their neighbors knew the benefits of trees to human health and well-being and worked to form the Roosevelt Island Tree Board and plant trees island-wide.

Roosevelt Island was even designated Tree City USA.



The president of the historical society, Judy Berdy, has planted over 100 trees in a partnership with Material for the Arts.



And members of the garden club and local organizations like Trees New York and NYC Pollinator Working Group have taught us the importance of planting a high percentage of native trees that have evolved locally within this region and therefore support area wildlife and pollinators best.



This past May we planted 28 new trees at Lighthouse Park thanks to Trees New York and a Kaiyo company service day. RIOC’s horticulturist, Matt Kibby, helped walk the land with Sam Bishop, the Director of Education and Arborist from Trees New York, selecting just the right locations for a variety of species of Oak, Maple, Redbud, Tupelo and Sourwoods. They noted which work well as understory trees and which crave sun and would provide good fall color to neighboring Coler residents and park visitors alike. Throughout the very hot summer RIOC’s grounds team added 50 more and cared for them all with water. Green Roosevelt Island Neighbors (GRIN) and local residents added layers of compost from Big Reuse and the DSNY, compost processed from the very food scraps residents drop each Saturday from 9am to 2pm with the Haki Compost Collective volunteers - truly full circle.



Check out partner contributions and our great line up …



Starting at 11am add a blanket of compost and mulch around the recently planted 70 new trees. Learn about compost with GRIN. Meet local urban Jack Burkhalter to understand how we are all connected. Try Plein air drawing with Artist Thom Heyer and send a postcard. Meet Coler friends for healthy forest bathing. Join a short tree walk at 2:30pm with Sam Bishop, Arborist from Trees New York. Enjoy the closing dance performance, The Forests’ Embryo with Chris Bisram at 2:45pm:

THE FORESTS' EMBRYO plays with the personification of our wildlife as well as their development. The forest is alive and it has emotions at every stage of its life. Through utilizing the body as a vessel for the soon to come forest Bisram hopes to show the evolution from sapling to full growth tree. While doing this they hope to tell a story from the perspective of the trees channeling individual characteristics of the Oak, Maple, Willow and Redbud.

Our rain date is Sunday, October 16, 2022 same timing.



If you are interested in volunteering please email idig2learn@gmail.com with the subject line FOREST before Tuesday, October 11th.



Find out more at NYC City Of Forest Day.