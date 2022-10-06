NYC Districting Commission Approves New Maps For NYC Council Today, Roosevelt Island Will Stay In Manhattan Council District 5 Represented By Julie Menin Subject To Final Approval Of NYC Council

The New York City Districting Commission today voted to submit the 51 newly drawn City Council district maps to the City Council. These maps were revised from the preliminary plan published by the Commission in July and a proposed revised plan in September. pic.twitter.com/DTx3v3zWZy

According to the Gotham Gazette:

... The map will now head to the City Council, which has the option of approving it and bringing the redistricting process to a conclusion. The Council could also choose to reject the map and return it to the Commission with suggested changes. The Commission would then hold another round of public hearings before having the final say on the map that will be in place for the next ten years.

The deadline for the final map is December 7. It will then dictate the political lines for City Council elections in 2023 for all 51 seats, with party primaries in June of next year, and the governmental lines as of January 1, 2024....