NYC Districting Commission Approves New Maps For NYC Council Today, Roosevelt Island Will Stay In Manhattan Council District 5 Represented By Julie Menin Subject To Final Approval Of NYC Council
Under the maps approved today by the NYC Districting Commission, Roosevelt Island will not be moved into Queens City Council District 26 as originally proposed but will remain in Manhattan NYC Council District 5 represented currently by NYC Council Member Julie Menin.
The New York City Districting Commission today voted to submit the 51 newly drawn City Council district maps to the City Council. These maps were revised from the preliminary plan published by the Commission in July and a proposed revised plan in September. pic.twitter.com/DTx3v3zWZy— NYC Districting Commission (@DistrictingNYC) October 6, 2022
NEW: Redistricting Commission Sends New Map to City Council for Review - via @samarkhurshid @GothamGazette https://t.co/BsfIFM4oKi— Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) October 6, 2022
According to the Gotham Gazette:
... The map will now head to the City Council, which has the option of approving it and bringing the redistricting process to a conclusion. The Council could also choose to reject the map and return it to the Commission with suggested changes. The Commission would then hold another round of public hearings before having the final say on the map that will be in place for the next ten years.
The deadline for the final map is December 7. It will then dictate the political lines for City Council elections in 2023 for all 51 seats, with party primaries in June of next year, and the governmental lines as of January 1, 2024....
Here's today's public meeting of the NYC Districting Commission.
This process is still not over. Stay tune.
0 comments :
Post a Comment