17th Annual Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival Taking Place Saturday October 8, Live Mural Painting, Food Vendors & More - Gallery RIVAA Group Art Exhibition Opening Reception Too
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA artists are collaborating this year to continue the Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival tradition.
According to RIOC:
Taking place on the Meditation Lawn on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, this 17th annual festival will include eclectic live painting of original murals, food vendors and more.Gallery RIVAA adds:
This year’s theme, “Celebrating Diversity,” invites artists to envision how celebrating diversity can display how we appreciate our differences and come together as one. After the festival, selected artworks will be displayed at Roosevelt Island’s Motorgate Atrium Gallery. All artwork will remain RIOC property and may be displayed on Roosevelt Island to beautify the community in the future.
Please join us at RIVAA Gallery on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 5-8PM, for the opening of “Journey”. This is a group exhibition by artists Sora Kim, Joseph Seo, Natalia Radziejewska and Hanna Kim.
