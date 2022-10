17th Annual Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival Taking Place Saturday October 8, Live Mural Painting, Food Vendors & More - Gallery RIVAA Group Art Exhibition Opening Reception Too

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)

and Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA artists are collaborating this year to continue the Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival tradition.

This year’s theme, “Celebrating Diversity,” invites artists to envision how celebrating diversity can display how we appreciate our differences and come together as one. After the festival, selected artworks will be displayed at Roosevelt Island’s Motorgate Atrium Gallery. All artwork will remain RIOC property and may be displayed on Roosevelt Island to beautify the community in the future.