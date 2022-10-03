Sportspark Substantially Completed But Opening Delayed Until Late Fall Or Winter Say RIOC President Shelton Haynes During President's Report To Board Of Directors Meeting - Other Topics Discussed Include Blackwell Park Redesign With Comfort Station, Staff Person Promoted To Chief Operating Officer And More Roosevelt Island News

Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes presented his Community Report to the September 29 RIOC Board of Directors Meeting,

Among the topics discussed were:

Temporary Dog Run locating at Firefighters Field,

Sportspark Facility substantially completed but target opening date delayed until late Fall/Winter

Blackwell park will be redesigned and include a new comfort station

5 year RIOC employee Mary Cuneen will be promoted to Chief Operating Officer

October Halloween Celebration in Southpoint Park, same as last year. No mention of traditional Roosevelt Island Halloween Parade.

Hispanic Heritage Festival Celebration October 15



Roosevelt Island Property managers scheduled for October

RIOC files temporarily stored in the Cultural Center have been removed opening up space for community group to use.



Here's the full September 29 RIOC President's Report



Click to the beginning of the video to watch the full September 29 RIOC Board Of Directors meeting.