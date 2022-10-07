Roosevelt Island Resident Joyce Short Presenting At Women's Wave March To Support Reproductive Rights Saturday October 8 - She Advocates To Make Consent A Civil Right And Supports Pending NY State Bills Introduced By Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright

Roosevelt Island resident and founder of the Consent Awareness Network Joyce Short reports:



I'm honored to be a presenter at tomorrow's Women's Wave March to protect abortion rights that will start at 12 noon this Saturday, 10/8 at Foley Square (50 Centre Street in lower Manhattan.)

We're fortunate in NY State to have protections, and even supports for women who decide to terminate a pregnancy. But revoking a woman's human right of "consent" over her bodily autonomy is taking place all around us.

We need to raise our voices in solidarity to turn our human right into a civil right for everyone, everywhere. Consent is at the intersection of abortion rights and sexual assault.

Recognizing what "consent" means will aid in prosecuting cases of sex trafficking, domestic violence, rape, and so much more. Today, thanks to Roosevelt Island's very own Assembly Member, Rebecca Seawright, we have two bills pending in Albany that will make "consent" a civil right in NY State.

Whether people can make it to the Women's Wave or not, everyone can help get the definition for consent codified into law by signing this petition today.