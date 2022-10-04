Do You Want To Work On Roosevelt Island - RIOC Seeking Chief Financial Officer, Sportspark Manager, Communications Director, Human Resources Director & Paralegal
Would you like to work close to home here on Roosevelt Island? If you do, the
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) has several job opportunities available.
We're hiring!— Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (@RIOCny) October 4, 2022
Use the link below to view an updated list of available positions. https://t.co/kzPzXLWI8P pic.twitter.com/ZHEtJsc9Zf
More RIOC job opportunities here.
Good luck.
