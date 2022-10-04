Do You Want To Work On Roosevelt Island - RIOC Seeking Chief Financial Officer, Sportspark Manager, Communications Director, Human Resources Director & Paralegal

Would you like to work close to home here on Roosevelt Island? If you do, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) has several job opportunities available.



We're hiring!



Use the link below to view an updated list of available positions. https://t.co/kzPzXLWI8P pic.twitter.com/ZHEtJsc9Zf — Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (@RIOCny) October 4, 2022

More RIOC job opportunities here.

Good luck.

