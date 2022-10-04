Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Do You Want To Work On Roosevelt Island - RIOC Seeking Chief Financial Officer, Sportspark Manager, Communications Director, Human Resources Director & Paralegal

Would you like to work close to home here on Roosevelt Island? If you do, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) has several job opportunities available.

More RIOC job opportunities here.

Good luck.

