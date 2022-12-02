Santa Claus Comes To Roosevelt Island Tonight For Christmas/Holiday Tree Lighting And Is Welcomed By Local Girl Scouts, Bruce Springsteen And Hundreds More

It was a perfect evening tonight for the Roosevelt Island Tree Lighting Ceremony. The temperature was cold, but not uncomfortable, and the hundreds of Roosevelt Island residents who came out enjoyed the music, hot chocolate and good cheer while waiting for the arrival of Santa Claus and the Tree Lighting.

Some of our local Roosevelt Island Girl Scouts were on stage to welcome Santa Claus to Roosevelt Island and joined with Bruce Springsteen and the crowd of residents asking who's been naughty or nice.



And then came the countdown for the Tree Lighting.



The Roosevelt Island Tree Lighting Ceremony began with a medley of songs from the Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance upcoming show The Ghosts All Around You.

Followed by the Roosevelt Island Youth Center kids singing Jingle Bell Rock.



Good job by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) putting together tonight's festivities.

