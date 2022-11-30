Sponsored Post - 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends Today - Still Important To Be Prepared And Know Your Roosevelt Island Hurricane Zone - Watch NYC Emergency Management Department Atlantic Hurricane Season Workshop

It's the last *official* day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season! We saw 14 named systems this season, 8 of which were hurricanes. #Ian , whose name will likely be retired after this year, was both the deadliest and costliest storm. pic.twitter.com/PG69nkIXtL

An erratic North Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end this week, with an average number of storms, a rare quiet spell in August and destructive late-season activity, including the deadliest hurricane to hit the U.S. in nearly two decades. https://t.co/TcPstgrQTR

To all my east coast emergency managers, Happy last day of the 2022 Atlantic coastal storm season. We made it! On to winter weather and all the challenges that brings. 🌊☁️💧💨☃️❄️

It's still important to be prepared and know your Roosevelt Island Hurricane Zone.

The NYC Emergency Management Department reports:

What are hurricane evacuation zones? There are six hurricane evacuation zones, ranked by the risk of storm surge impact, with zone 1 being the most likely to flood. In the event of a hurricane or tropical storm, residents in these zones may be ordered to evacuate. I noticed that my zone has changed. Why is that? Zones are updated to incorporate new, higher resolution storm surge model output from the National Weather Service. These data, combined with improved topographic data, and information from actual events, allow the City to more accurately define areas most at risk of flooding due to storm surge from a hurricane....

The Octagon, Manhattan Park, Westview, Island House, Roosevelt Landings, Cornell Tech, Coler Hospital and Riverwalk 480, 475 and 460 Main Street buildings are in Zone 2.



Here's some scenes of what Roosevelt Island looked like during Hurricane Sandy in October 2012



