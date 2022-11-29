Sponsored Post - NYC Health & Hospitals Covid 19 Testing And Treatment In Minutes, No Cost & Immigration Status Does Not Matter

According to the NYC Health & Hospitals Corp:

Free COVID-19 rapid testing, PCR testing, clinical evaluation and direct connection to the anti-viral medication Paxlovid is available to you at our mobile Test to Treat sites and Health + Hospitals facilities, which can be found in many locations across the five boroughs. You can also pick up free at-home test kits at over 250 NYC walk-up distribution locations to keep yourself and your loved ones prepared at the first signs of symptoms or exposure!

Use the City’s COVID-19 Test Site Finder to find the no-cost City-run testing site most convenient to you, including a search filter to find the NYC Test & Treat Corps’ mobile Test-to-Treat units and free at-home test distribution sites.

You can also text “COVID TEST” to 855-48 to find a test site near you.

Mobile Test to Treat units, managed by the NYC Test & Treat Corps, provide no-cost instant access to antiviral medication (Paxlovid) for eligible New Yorkers who test positive. Treatment can prevent severe illness and hospitalization.

Every mobile Test to Treat site is staffed with a clinician who can evaluate COVID-positive patients and prescribe Paxlovid.

New Yorkers may now present proof of a positive test — including at-home test results and test results from any external testing provider — at all mobile Test to Treat units to be evaluated for and connected to Paxlovid on site.

Test results must be from within the past 5 days, and patients will be pre-screened for symptoms to determine their eligibility for treatment.Learn more.

In addition, as of Nov. 21, select mobile Test to Treat sites now offer RSV and Flu testing for symptomatic patients. Please make sure RSV or Flu testing is listed as available below the mobile site location.

Click here for the mobile site locations.