You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Christmas/Holiday Tree Lighting Friday December 2, Main Street Theatre "Ghosts All Around You" Musical Cast Performance Too - RIOC Spending $75 Thousand Annually For Roosevelt Island Holiday Decorations, But Popular Good Shepherd Plaza Reindeer Sled Missing This Year

You're invited to the annual Roosevelt Island Christmas/Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony taking place Friday, December 2

The Roosevelt Island Christmas/Holiday Tree at the Rivercross Lawn is now dark



but will be all lit up tomorrow evening as it was last year.

Image Of 2021 Roosevelt Island Christmas/Holiday Tree



According to Team RIOC, better know as the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)



Dear Roosevelt Islanders, It is officially the most beautiful time of year! Please join President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes for Roosevelt Island’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony happening on Friday, December 2, 2022. The festivities will take place on the Meditation Lawn (501 Main Street). It will be a magical evening with performances from the community, festive giveaways, holiday treats, and much more. Bring your family, friends, and loved ones for a night to remember. In holiday spirit, Team RIOC

Roosevelt Island's Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) will be performing Holiday songs

at the Tree Lighting Ceremony as they have done in the past to the delight of Roosevelt Islanders.

Missing from Roosevelt Island Holiday Decorations this year is the popular, photo friendly Reindeer Sled

located at Good Shepherd Plaza



the past few years that was enjoyed by kids of all ages.

RIOC replaced the Reindeer Sled with this photo op.



Earlier this week I asked RIOC President Shelton Haynes and RIOC Vice President of Communications Akeem Jamal:

Why was the Reindeer Sled that had been at Good Shepherd Plaza in previous years not used this year? My understanding is that Neave Decor was paid $75 thousand dollars for the Holiday lights this year? Is that correct? Residents have commented that this year's Roosevelt Island Holiday Lights are much less festive looking than in previous years. Does RIOC have any comment on this year's Roosevelt Island Holiday Lights installation.

No answer from RIOC.

According to a September 24, 2021 RIOC memo, RIOC is paying Neave Decor $75 Thousand annually for 3 years totaling $225 thousand to:

... install commercial grade LED lighting, wreaths, decorative structures and garland for selected trees, hedges, building columns, lampposts, and other areas on Roosevelt Island as outlined below: Decoration locations: Good Shepherd Plaza Meditation Lawn across from Blackwell House (the Main Tree location) Tram Plaza and Tram Fountain area Main Street Corridor including Lamppost along Main street Ferry Plaza



Here's the 2022 Roosevelt Island Main Street Christmas/Holiday decorations,

Riverwalk Commons Seasons Greeting Lights, which have been not been on this week,

and the Tram Plaza Fountain



Ornamental balls.