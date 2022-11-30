Holiday Village For The Entire Family At Good Shepherd Plaza December 2-4 Hosted By RISA - Unique Gifts, Sweets, Free Hot Refreshments, Santa's Chair, Live Jazz Music & More This Friday, Saturday & Sunday
Roosevelt Island Seniors Association (RISA) President Andrea Jackson reports:
Entrepreneurs and Seniorpreneurs kick off the Holiday Season again this year with a delightful blend of Jazz, gifts, Art , free refreshments and more at the 3rd Annual Holiday Village event. Free admission for the entire family. The Event begins Friday December 2 through December 4,2022. For more information and vendor inquiries contact : Andrea Jackson, Hosted by RISA.
