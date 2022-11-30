You're Invited To Gallery RIVAA Opening Reception For Pawtrait Show With Friends Thursday December 1 - Bring Pictures Of Your Roosevelt Island Pet Friends To Showcase On Gallery RIVAA Pet Wall

Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA invites you to the opening reception of Pawtrait Show With Friends.

Opening at RIVAA Gallery on December 1, 2022 at 6PM “Pawtrait Show with Friends”. Come and meet your furry friends on the walls of the gallery along with some of their friends. Humans and dogs are welcome. Bring your whole family for drawing and sketching. Bring pictures and drawings of your pets to showcase your best friend on Roosevelt island Pet Wall at RIVAA Gallery. Or, have your dog portrait taken by the photographers at RIVAA Gallery or bring your own picture of your dog and have your dog portrait done in a medium of your choice, drawing or painted. You may requested specific artist to paint or photograph your dog.

Gallery RIVAA, located at 527 Main Street,



Our gallery is in dire need of restoration. In particular, we need to replace our defunct HVAC system, retrofit the electrical system, renovate our restroom, and build an area for a modest retail space. Optimistically, we will then be able to heat our gallery in winter, cool it in summer, properly light our members’ artwork, and offer ongoing exhibits and community events throughout the year. The Roosevelt Island Visual Arts Association (RIVVA) opened its doors as a non-profit organization in 2002. The Association comprises an internationally diverse group of artists and art lovers whose mission is to render Roosevelt Island, New York City’s “Island of Art.” Supported by public and private donations, RIVVA is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life on our island by providing a venue for art, music, dance, and spoken word events. We are hoping to raise $150,000 through this Go Fund Me appeal. RIVVA appeals to you to contribute what you can so that we may continue this critical work to serve our ever-growing community.

Click here for more info on the Gallery RIVAA Go Fund me campaign.

