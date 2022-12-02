Roosevelt Island Residents Ask Where Can I Buy A Christmas Tree? Annual PS/IS 217 PTA Christmas Tree Sale Next Two Saturdays, Pre Order Only And Pick Up At Motorgate Helix - Check Out Map Of Upper East Side Christmas Tree Sites Too
Early this week, several residents asked:
Do you have any insight on where to get Christmas Trees near/on Roosevelt Island?Here's the answer.
According to the Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 school PTA:
The Roosevelt Island Christmas Tree Sale Is ON!
Trees should be pre-ordered and will be available for pickup at the Farmers' Market the next two Saturdays (12/3 and 12/10) from 10AM to 12PM.
Please click HERE to see pricing info and to place an order.team217info@gmail.com with your receipt so we can claim our 10%.)
The Upper East Site has a map of locations near the Manhattan Tram Station to buy Christmas Trees too.
