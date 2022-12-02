Friday, December 2, 2022

Roosevelt Island Residents Ask Where Can I Buy A Christmas Tree? Annual PS/IS 217 PTA Christmas Tree Sale Next Two Saturdays, Pre Order Only And Pick Up At Motorgate Helix - Check Out Map Of Upper East Side Christmas Tree Sites Too

Early this week, several residents asked:

Do you have any insight on where to get Christmas Trees near/on Roosevelt Island?
Here's the answer.

According to the Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 school PTA: 

The Roosevelt Island Christmas Tree Sale Is ON!

Trees should be pre-ordered and will be available for pickup at the Farmers' Market the next two Saturdays (12/3 and 12/10) from 10AM to 12PM.

Please click HERE to see pricing info and to place an order. 

Families can also go get their tree directly from Greg's Trees on 45th Road and 21st Street or from any other Greg's location. Mention PS/IS 217, and the school will receive 10% of the sale price! (If going directly to Greg's, please email team217info@gmail.com with your receipt so we can claim our 10%.)

The Upper East Site has a map of locations near the Manhattan Tram Station to buy Christmas Trees too.

