Good News For Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Food Scrap Drop Off Site Users, NYC Parks Department Extends Big Reuse Queensbridge Compost Processing Site Stay For Another Year Thru 2022
... the Big Reuse Queensbridge Compost Processing facility which recycles food scraps collected from Roosevelt Island and many other neighborhoods in Queens and Brooklyn is scheduled to be evicted from it's site under the Queensboro Bridge by the NYC Parks Department at the end of this month....
Last Saturday,Big Reuse hosted a Compost Bike Tour including a stop at the Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective Food Scrap Drop Off Site
Save Our Compost @BigReuse bike tour stops at Roosevelt Island Haki food scrap drop off site this morning. We learned that Queensbridge Compost Processing Site will not be evicted by @NYCParks and will remain on site for at least another year. @iDig2Learn pic.twitter.com/e66notTVTH— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 19, 2021
During the Roosevelt Island stop, Big Reuse representative Guy Lopez reported that NYC Parks Department extended the Big Reuse Queensbridge Compost Processing Facility licensing agreement for another year thru June 2022.
Here is June 10 letter from NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchel Silver to Big Reuse informing them that the Queensbridge Compost Facility license agreement is extended for one year thru June 2022.
Roosevelt Island's NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright said:
As we work our way back from the pandemic, this is not the time to close down a successful composting site. We commend the Parks Department's quick response to prevent the closure of a valued facility that composts more than 1 million pounds of waste per year. Roosevelt Islanders are among the most loyal fans of composting and now they can count on continued Saturday collection service of food scraps and other approved compostable materials.
Big Reuse is celebrating the extension of Queensbridge Compost Processing Facility license agreement with a Carnival on Sunday June 27. You're invited.
Please join us this Sunday, June 27 from 1-5pm for a Compost Carnival in celebration of community composting and the recent @bigreuse & @lesecologyctr wins!
It will be a family-friendly gathering in Queensbridge park with music, art making, BBQing, and more.
The Big Reuse Compost Bike Tour riders learned all about the Roosevelt Island Saturday Haki Compost Collective Food Scrap Drop Off Site from volunteer Christina Delfico.
And take a virtual tour of the Big Reuse Queensbridge Compost Processing Facility with me.
