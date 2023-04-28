Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Presents New Works By Artists From Our Neighbors At Coler Hospital - You're Invited To Opening Reception Saturday April 29
According to the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery:
"Coler's Art Show"
It is with great pleasure that RIVAA Gallery presents new works by artists from Coler Hospital.
Join us at the opening reception and view one of our most anticipated events this year, showcasing Art by these talented Coler residents, valued members of our Roosevelt Island Community.
Thanks to the artists, to Art Instructor Robert Fernandez, curator of the exhibition and to Jovemay Santos Director of Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Coler for making this exhibition possible.
Opening reception on Saturday, April 29th , from 4-6PM.
The exhibition will run from April 28th - May 21st 2023,
Gallery RIVAA is located at 527 Main Street.
More info on Gallery RIVAA available at their website and Instagram Page.
The Roosevelt Island Historical Society reported on the 2022 Coler Art Show and shares some photos from the exhibit:
After a 3 year hiatus due to Covide-19, the Coler Art Show has returned. The show opened today at Coler. The works will be on display at the RIVAA Gallery later this year. It is an exciting event that the resident artists exhibit the works done under the guidance of the Therapeutic Recreation Department. The art program is supported by the Coler Auxiliary, Angelica Fund and other donors.
