Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Presents New Works By Artists From Our Neighbors At Coler Hospital - You're Invited To Opening Reception Saturday April 29

According to the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery:

"Coler's Art Show"

It is with great pleasure that RIVAA Gallery presents new works by artists from Coler Hospital.

Join us at the opening reception and view one of our most anticipated events this year, showcasing Art by these talented Coler residents, valued members of our Roosevelt Island Community.

Thanks to the artists, to Art Instructor Robert Fernandez, curator of the exhibition and to Jovemay Santos Director of Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Coler for making this exhibition possible.

Opening reception on Saturday, April 29th , from 4-6PM.

The exhibition will run from April 28th - May 21st 2023,