Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Know Your Risks And Be Prepared For Hurricane Season - You're Invited To Monthly Roosevelt Island RIRA Emergency Committee Zoom Webinar Thursday April 27 On Hurricane Awareness For The Whole Family

Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Community Emergency Committee (CEC) Chair Frank Farance reports:  

To: Roosevelt Islanders:

2023 Hurricane Season, Spring Prep Edition
Our monthly emergency preparedness presentation is THURSDAY NIGHT at 8-9 PM so the WHOLE FAMILY can participate.  We do hurricane preparedness several times: Spring, Early Summer, and Late Summer.  It takes more than one session to be prepared.  This month we will talk about some preparedness elements that take some advanced planning, such as:
  • written plans
  • mobility
  • pets
  • testing our go bags and stay boxes
These are the kinds of things that will take several weeks to complete.  Here is the Zoom info:
 
Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 8-9 PM, the WHOLE FAMILY is welcome
Zoom info: https://tinyurl.com/RIRACEC2023
Zoom Meeting ID: 912 3049 8521, Passcode: 591680, Dial in:  +1 929 205 6099

Future meetings are the 4th Thursday of the month 8-9 PM with the same Zoom link.  I'm looking forward to your participation and hearing your questions!

More on Roosevelt Island 

2012 Hurricane Sandy Image From Brian Dorfman
 Hurricane preparedness here.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:04:00 PM

Labels: ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )