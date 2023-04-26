Know Your Risks And Be Prepared For Hurricane Season - You're Invited To Monthly Roosevelt Island RIRA Emergency Committee Zoom Webinar Thursday April 27 On Hurricane Awareness For The Whole Family
Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Community Emergency Committee (CEC) Chair Frank Farance reports:
To: Roosevelt Islanders:2023 Hurricane Season, Spring Prep Edition
These are the kinds of things that will take several weeks to complete. Here is the Zoom info:
- written plans
- mobility
- pets
- testing our go bags and stay boxes
Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 8-9 PM, the WHOLE FAMILY is welcome
Zoom info: https://tinyurl.com/
RIRACEC2023
Zoom Meeting ID: 912 3049 8521, Passcode: 591680, Dial in: +1 929 205 6099
Future meetings are the 4th Thursday of the month 8-9 PM with the same Zoom link. I'm looking forward to your participation and hearing your questions!
|2012 Hurricane Sandy Image From Brian Dorfman
