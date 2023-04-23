Riverwalk Commons Flower Beds Receive Some Roosevelt Island Earth Love Day Plantings From Roosevelt Island Garden Club And Local Resident Volunteers

Roosevelt Island Garden Club members Julia Ferguson and Jack Burkhalter worked together with a group of community volunteers

to beautify the long neglected Riverwalk Commons Flower bedsyesterday during the April 22 Roosevelt Island Earth Love Day. According to Ms Ferguson:

We're very happy to have worked with Matt Kibby, our Horticultural director on Roosevelt Island. We were able to order a lot of perennials shrubs and flowers... ... We've been hoping to work on this area for some time and this is a great opportunity.... it's been a really fun day...

Will have more from Roosevelt Island Earth Love Day tomorrow.

More about the Roosevelt Island Garden Club at their web site.

