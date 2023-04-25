Sponsored Post - Celebrate Annual I Love My Park Day By Volunteering To Assemble Adirondack Chairs, Weed & Mulch At Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park Saturday May 6 - Opportunity To Sponsor A Customized Adirondack Chair Featuring Your Name Or An Honoree Too

The Four Freedoms Park Conservancy reports:



It's not too late to join us Saturday, May 6th from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm for I Love My Park Day, the annual state-wide day of action to spruce up our beloved parks. We'd love to see you there!

In addition to mulching and weeding, you can help assemble our colorful Adirondack chairs that are available all season on the Great Lawn. All tools and materials are provided, just bring your green thumb and love for the outdoors.

SIGN UP TO VOLUNTEER AT FDR FOUR FREEDOMS PARK HERE.



FDR Four Freedoms State Park is accessible by subway, car, tram, and NYC Ferry.

New in 2023: For the first time, the Conservancy offers the unique opportunity to sponsor an Adirondack chair. For a tax-deductible donation of $250 or more, your chair will be customized, featuring your name or honoree for the 2023 season. Give the gift of a seat with a breathtaking view of Manhattan's skyline and the East River!

For more information, kindly fill out this form.