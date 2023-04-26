Roosevelt Island Pickleball Courts Look Ready To Open, But When? RIOC Says Grand Opening For Sportspark Recreational Facility Coming In May And Will Announce An Affordable Fee Structure For All Patrons

It looks like the Roosevelt Island Pickleball Courts outside the Sportspark recreational facility are about ready to open.

As I walked by the former Sportspark basketball court site today, I noticed the Pickleball netting had been put in place



as well as Pickleball Court General Rules And Regulation signage installed.

But when will the Sportspark recreational facility finally re-open?

As reported last March 9:

During the April 3 RIOC Board Of Directors President's Report, Shelton Haynes reported:

... We are planning a Grand Opening for Sportsark next month with the ribbon cutting. The building has now passed all inspections possible. We are also going to be going out with a new fee structure that is very affordable for all patrons and that will be announced in another week or so. Again we thank you for hearing your voices. The goal is to make sure this facility is very affordable for all....

More than a couple of weeks have passed since the April 3 RIOC Board meeting with no further word on the Sportspark opening or fee structure.