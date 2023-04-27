Roosevelt Island Women, Tell Us About Your Shitty Bra - Cornell Tech Students Working To Revolutionize The Bra Industry With Custom Fitting From 3d Body Scans And On Demand Manufacturing

Zain Abdelrazeq and Vrinda Lohia are students in the Cornell Tech Runway Startup Program which:.



... is part business school, part research institution, part startup incubator. Based at the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute, Runway ushers tech founders through a paradigm shift, from an academic mindset to an entrepreneurial outlook. Participants come to the Institute with ideas for unproven products and markets and receive significant support as well as mentorship from academic and business experts in connective media, health technology, security & privacy and computer vision, among a number of other fields.

They are asking Roosevelt Island women to:

Tell Us About Your Shitty Bra

We at Project B are working on revolutionizing the bra industry so we are creating custom fit bras from 3D body scans and on-demand Manufacturing.

and Ms Lohia:

We've realized women often wear misfitting bras and therefore that leads to a lot of health complications in their life. Most of them don't even know that they're wearing misfitting bras so we're trying to revolutionize this space. We're creating a bra that actually fits them well and also supports them.

Contact the Project Bra Instagram Page to tell Zain and Vrinda about your Shitty Bra.