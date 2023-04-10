"We Can't Get To Our Homes", Roosevelt Island Residents Angry And Frustrated With Constant Overcrowding Of The Tram With Tourists - RIOC Says They Will Offer Weekend Manhattan Red Bus Shuttle Service During April, But Not During Weekdays

During the last several days, Roosevelt Island residents have shown their anger and frustration with the failure of Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes to address their decrease in quality of life brought about by the constant overcrowding of the Roosevelt Island Tram with tourists.



For example, a Roosevelt Island resident shares this photo and asks today:

It's 4:45 pm and the Tram is packed with tourists.

Another asked today:



What can we do about the Tram - it's untenable. Are there active petitions, town halls?

As previously reported, during the April 4 RIOC Public Safety Community Engagement meeting, a Roosevelt Island woman asked:

... for a Roosevelt Island Tram pass to be given to residents going to work or doing shopping. The pass would give residents priority boarding the Tram so as to to avoid the long delays, huge lines and safety hazards caused by overcrowding from tourists on the Roosevelt Island Tram....

RIOC Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown answered that resident priority access to the Tram was not possible because:

The Tram is just like the F Train. We can't say that all the residents can ride the F Train first.

and RIOC President Shelton Haynes agreed.

Roosevelt Island residents reacted to the RIOC management answer with:



And this is why I’ve had enough of Roosevelt Island. It’s no longer the Oasis in the city. Even with the rapid growth, with proper leadership this Island could grow as well. Unlike the F Train that has multiple cars that can accommodate more people. The 🚠 IS NOT the same thing. That’s about as dumb as saying a 4door sedan is the same as a bus. You can easily have one car that is for residents and workers and we would take the stairs (or elevator) facing 2nd Ave, and leave the other car for everyone else. It sounds to me more like instead of dealing with the problem “leadership” would much rather take the easy way out. The leadership sucks and there doesn’t seem to be anything we can do about it because they are appointed by Governors office.

The tram doesn’t hold as many folks as the train, Period! So these two non elected officials should sit down! I hope Hochul can do something about this! Residents should send her a petition to get rid of these clowns! People that work on the island should not have to go through this either! No the tram isn’t like the F train! What an ignorant comment! The train has 6 cars! Tram not so much!

There is obvious difference that people go on the tram for sightseeing over the river while no one is trying to do that on F train which resulted in the substantial amount of tourists on the tram not the F train.

The situation with the tourists is becoming ridiculous! I have been saying for a long time now that residents and those who work on the island should have boarding priority! The F train is not the tram. Comparing the capacity of one vs the other is preposterous.

I used to really love living on this island. But with the push for tourists to come here in the past few years and no way to manage the influx I am starting to dread the nice weather- I can’t enjoy where I live anymore - too many citibikes, tourists.

I guarantee if they PSD and Shelton had enough personal incentive they’d fight harder to make it happen instead of just giving up at the first ‘no’. - Obviously F train can’t have priority access, but with enough effort it seems like it might be more feasible for the tram - if they want to fight hard for it.

Yesterday, the crowds waiting for the Tram at the Roosevelt Island station looked like this:



Today, RIOC announced certain measures to control visitor and pedestrian traffic including a weekend Roosevelt Island Red Shuttle bus to and from Manhattan,

However, RIOC added that the Manhattan Red Bus Shuttle may result in an "adjusted schedule" for the regular Red Bus service on Roosevelt Island.

According to RIOC:



Dear Roosevelt Island Community: The warmer months always result in an uptick in visitor and pedestrian traffic to the island. With the Cherry Blossoms in full bloom and EarthLove Day fast approaching, the following controls have been activated and will remain in place through the end of April: Overcrowding Safety Controls: Large crowds will be managed by PSD officers with the assistance of the 114th Precinct.

Parks will be monitored by PSD throughout the day. Please note that parks will close in the occurrence of overcrowding on the island.

Cornell security has been alerted and will monitor and discourage large gatherings on the Cornell Tech campus.

Additional signage will be placed near the entrances and exits of the Tram on the Manhattan side to help ensure an orderly travel process. Transportation & Island Services: NOTE: Please plan your travel accordingly. While delays in Tram travel are to be expected due to increased ridership, the Ferry is a viable option; the F-Train remains a quick and efficient option for travelling to and from the island. Subway: F train service will run on normal weekend hours. Please plan your travel accordingly and visit mta.info/weekender or call 511 for more information. For electronic updates on F Train service, sign up for MTA Alerts at mymtaalerts.com. Red Bus: RIOC’s Transportation Department will run a Tram Shuttle Bus from Roosevelt Island to Manhattan on weekends during the month of April. Shuttles will run hourly (traffic permitting) from 11AM to 7:30PM from the Roosevelt Island Tramway, making all northbound local stops to Capobianco Field (opposite PS/IS 217). The shuttle will depart on the half hour from the Manhattan Tram station, from the Southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th and 59th Street, and will make all southbound local bus stops (starting with 591 Main St.) to the Tram. The last shuttle trips will depart from the Roosevelt Island Tram at 7 PM and Manhattan at 7:30 PM. Please note that regular Red Bus service may run on an adjusted schedule to accommodate the additional Tram shuttle service. Tram: PSD officers will be present at each station. Passengers should plan accordingly as they may experience long lines. (REMINDER: If possible, please purchase your Metrocard in advance of arriving at the Tram to help expedite your travel.) Ferry Service: Ferry service will run on normal weekend service hours, however, in the event of large crowds, service will be limited to essential workers only. For schedule info, visit: Ferry.nyc Vehicular Traffic: In the event of overcrowding, vehicular access to the island will be restricted to island residents and workers only. PSD and NYPD will be stationed at the entryway of the bridge (Vernon and 36th Ave.) to monitor and redirect, if needed. Bicycles: Citations will be issued to any cyclist/motorized scooters who do not adhere to NYC bike laws. Garbage Removal: There will be an increase in waste management this weekend to address any littering caused by overcrowding. For more information, please call PSD at 212-832-4545.

The line this evening at the Manhattan Roosevelt Island Tram station looked like this.

Image From Julia Chang



In March 2022 , former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, NYC Council Member Julie Menin & NY State Assembly Menber Rebecca Seawright expressed support for Roosevelt Island residents and workers having priority access to the Roosevelt Island Tram when it is overcrowded or during rush hours.

One resident says there is a silver lining in not having OMNY on the Tram yet:

Not having a OMNY scanner is actually the best thing it can happen to RI residents as it allows us to cut the long line of people looking to purchase tickets and go straight to the tram.