Man Jumps From Queensboro Bridge Into East River Near Roosevelt Island Ferry Dock This Evening, Recovered By NYPD Harbor Patrol In Critical Condition But Dies Later At Hospital
A Tipster reported:
What happened around 6:15 pm. Ambulances all over the Island?
Another Tipster added:
Sirens - Lots of sirens
According to a NYPD spokesperson, a man jumped from the Queensboro Bridge into the East River and was recovered by the NYPD Harbor Patrol.
near the Roosevelt Island ferry dock.
The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but subsequently died.
Here's an eyewitness report from a Roosevelt Island resident on Citizen App.
Person Rescued From East River @CitizenAppNew York 6:28:31 PM EDT
