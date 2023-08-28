RISA Presents The Good Life On Roosevelt Island Association Summer Social At The Sanctury Tuesday August 29 - 4 Course Fine Dining, Live Jazz, Entertainment, Refereshments & More
Roosevelt Island Seniors Association (RISA) President Andrea Jackson invites you to:
The Good Life On Roosevelt Island Association Summer Social at The Sanctuary August 29, 2023.Relax and enjoy an evening of 4 course fine dining and entertainment at the Sanctuary; Roosevelt. Islands elegant waterfront venue. Featuring Live Jazz , vocal performances dancing and more. An event you don’t want to miss.
Event Contact
Good Life on Roosevelt Island Association
Andrea Jackson
0 comments :
Post a Comment