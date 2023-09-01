Meet Nu World Kultural Adornment Fashion Entrepreneur Vanessa Marshall At The Saturday Roosevelt Island Disabled Association Flea Market And Check Out Her Handmade And Unique Clothing From All Over The World For Sale
Meet Nu World Kultural Adornment fashion entrepreneur Vanessa Marshall.
According to Ms Marshall
Hi, welcome to Nu World Kultural Adornment.
I have a lot of beautiful things from all around the world. Alot of handmade and unique items. My items are unique and people love them because they're one of a kind. I sell a lot of Patchwork so no one else has this design...
I spoke with Ms Marshall at the August 19 Roosevelt Island Disabled Association Flea Market.
Check out the Nu World Kultural Adornment fashions tomorrow and say Hi to Ms Marshall at the RIDA Flea Market.
More info available at Nu World Kultural Adornment website and Instagram Page.
