RIOC Directors Report Last Week Being Told By PSD That Elderly, Disabled And Families With Young Kids Will Have Preference Boarding Crowded Roosevelt Island Tram, But Will RIOC Staff Follow Through And When? RIOC President Silent And Ignores Providing More Info

As previously reported, during the Saturday August 26 ASK RIOC Directors community engagement session outside at Good Shepherd Plaza, Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board Directors Lydia Tang and Ben Fhala told me:

... Seniors and disabled and families with young children get to cut the line on the Tram because they're special passengers. They can go up to the front of the line and get on the tram before the regular population . ... We heard that from PSD if you're a senior or if you're a person with young children just go to the front of the lines and let them know that. They should allow you to go through....

They also indicated a legal opinion was drafted by the RIOC General Counsel deeming it illegal to provide preferential boarding for Roosevelt island residents and workers on the Roosevelt Island Tram.

On August 29, I asked ROC President Shelton Haynes:



1- During an August 24 Roosevelt Islander Online interview with RIOC Directors Lydia Tang and Ben Fhala, they report being told by the RIOC Public Safety Department that elderly, disabled and families with small kids will be allowed to skip any long line for the Roosevelt Island Tram.

Is this policy currently in effect? If not, when will it be implemented?

How will this policy be implemented? Will they be given some sort of physical identity card or QR code on their phone?

2 - Please clarify RIOC's statement yesterday rejecting a separate Tram line for residents/workers because RIOC lawyers deemed such a practice to be an "“undue or unreasonable preference or advantage” in violation of the Tram's status as a "Common Carrier" under NY State law.

There was no analysis in the statement as to why RIOC concluded that a separate Tram line for residents would be an "“undue or unreasonable preference or advantage".

As reported in Roosevelt Islander Online yesterday:

... Proponents of a separate line for residents/workers would argue that the Tram is an essential mode of transportation that has limited capacity. The overcrowding by tourists causing long lines and waiting times exacerbated by the current F train service disruption has a substantial negative effect on the quality of life for residents and workers including elderly, disabled, parents with strollers, students going to school etc. It is entirely “reasonable” for RIOC to permit preferential boarding on the limited capacity Tram for residents who need the tram to pursue their daily activities over tourists who are using the Tram as a sightseeing amusement attraction.

Also, several residents have reported that at one time the Tram did give priority to Roosevelt Island residents over tourists. Here's an excerpt from May 29, 1976 NY Times article that proves it... 3- Nobody that I’m aware of is asking for a reduction in the Tram fare for residents. That would do nothing to alleviate the long lines and overcrowding. It’s a straw man argument. Why did RIOC choose to include that in the statement?

4 - Why did RIOC choose not to respond to my press inquiry yesterday about the Tram Line legal opinion but instead sent out an email and Social media statement with RIOC's response to my press inquiry? I am happy to include RIOC's response in an upcoming article.

There was no response from RIOC.

On August 31, I followed up: I'm following up on the August 29 email below.

As previously reported on Roosevelt Islander Online, RIOC Directors Lydia Tang and Ben Fhala were told by the Public Safety Department that that Roosevelt Island residents who are elderly, disabled and parents with young kids will be able to skip the Tram line and have priority boarding.

With the Labor Day weekend coming up and expected tourists creating long lines and waiting times at the Roosevelt Island Tram, please confirm: Is this policy currently in effect? If not, when will it be implemented? How will this policy be implemented? Will they be given some sort of physical identity card or QR code on their phone? Also, please clarify RIOC's August 28 statement rejecting a separate Tram line for residents/workers because RIOC lawyers deemed such a practice to be an "“undue or unreasonable preference or advantage” in violation of the Tram's status as a "Common Carrier" under NY State law.

These are issues of great importance to the Roosevelt Island community. Will RIOC provide an answer?



Still no answer from RIOC.