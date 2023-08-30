Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Sponsored Post - Free Kids Days Tennis Class For Ages 4 To 8 At The Roosevelt Island Racquet Club September 7 & 12 - Sign Up Today To Save Your Spot

Join Us September 7 & 12 For Free Kids Day from Advantage QuickStart Tennis at the Roosevelt Island Racquet Club.

Free kids' tennis classes - For girls and boys ages 4 to 8**

Get in the game – and love it – at Advantage Jr Tennis Kids Days! Our program offers kids’ tennis that’s customized by age and ability-and fun from day one! 

See our proven teaching method first-hand

Begin enjoying the sport of a lifetime

Use our equipment—even smaller-sized racquets for smaller players

No experience needed

Meet the pros and directors

Consult with your child's tennis development

*Free class and savings offers available only for new Advantage QuickStart customers only. Limit one class per person.

**Ages 2-4 and 9+ welcome at select locations, please consult age parameters per location

Sign up today to save your spot!

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 5:23:00 PM

Labels: ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )