Gallery RIVAA Call For Artists To Submit Design Sketch By Friday September 8 For Selection To Paint Your Mural At 18th Annual Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival On Saturday September 23

The Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery reports:

2023 Fall For Arts Festival

Taking place on Roosevelt Island's Meditation Lawn on Saturday, September 23rd from 10:00AM to 5:00PM, the 18th annual festival will feature eclectic live painting of original murals, food vendors and more!

This year, there are 2 themes for artists to choose from: “Mythology” and “Riverside Rhythms: A Day of Art Meditation and Nature”. Artists are invited to offer their unique visions for these themes and how they might fit into the unique beauty and community of our island.

After the festival, selected artworks will be displayed at Roosevelt Island’s Motorgate Atrium Gallery.

Call For Artists!

Mural Artists: RIOC and RIVAA are looking for artists who will paint one of many outdoor murals, 6 feet high by 8 feet wide, on the day of the festival.

How to Apply: Please submit to submissions@rivaagallery.org a sketch of your design, or any inquiries, along with a title and short description of the concept and technical method, based on one of this year’s themes. Sketches should be sized according to a 6x8 ratio and submitted via a JPG (preferred) or PDF file. Submission does not guarantee selection.

Deadline: Friday, September 8th

Participation in this event is FREE. Basic acrylic and spray paints, brushes, and a primed mural surface are provided. Artists may also bring their own brushes, paints, and supplies for use. Work can also be glued on to the 6x8 panels but cannot have any 3D elements added. Once complete, murals will stay on display outdoors for several weeks.

We welcome your participation and creativity. Good luck!

Festival Rain Date: Saturday, September 30th

