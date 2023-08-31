RIOC Announces Roosevelt Island Red Bus To Queens Plaza For Morning Rush Hours During MTA F Train Work, "Are They Kidding, I Can Take The Q102" Instead Says Resident - RIOC Announces Tram Operating Hours Too, Residents Very Unhappy

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp ( RIOC ) sent out this notice tonight by email and social media:

Dear Roosevelt Island Community: To help Roosevelt Island commuters during the difficult MTA Track Replacement Project, RIOC will begin providing a free Red Bus Shuttle to Queens Plaza during weekday morning rush hours starting Tuesday, September 5th. Red Bus Shuttle service to Queens Plaza will run Monday to Friday from 7AM to 11AM. Shuttle bus pick-up will start at the Graduate Hotel and make all northbound Q102 stops to Capobianco Field. More details are still to come, so continue to monitor your alerts and RIOC social media. Please note that regular Red Bus service may run on an adjusted schedule to accommodate the additional shuttle service (we are also currently down one bus for repairs). Thank you! -RIOC Transportation Department

According to a Roosevelt Island Tipster:

Are they kidding? I can take the 102 to QUEENS PLAZA. There is a Roosevelt Island Q102 bus Monday - Friday —From 6 am to 9:45 am — every 8 to 10 minutes to Queens Plaza. And the numbers of folks waiting at 546 at 6:15 am has increased since Monday.

According to the MTA Q102 bus schedule, it runs four times an hour from 7-10 AM and twice an hour from 10 AM - 11 AM.

Not sure why Roosevelt Island needs the Red Bus going to Queens Plaza weekday mornings. Perhaps the future update will explain and make sense.



RIOC also announced Tram operating hours.

Among the comments from Roosevelt Island residents:

This is not enough. We need rush hour schedule all day on weekdays AND priority boarding for passengers with disabilities, passengers with strollers, and pregnant passengers. This is the only available transit option for people with mobility limitations while both F train station elevators are down!

Can you respond why you have parking privilages in the island when US RESIDENTS have no priority at the tram?

Run both trams everyday entire day. And for tourists why not we use one cabin for them and one for the residents?? There can be so many solutions yet nothing is being done.

Tram should run on rush hour schedule AT ALL TIMES, except for short maintenance periods, until the F train project is completed! With the influx of tourists, one cabin is simply not enough!

The tram should be running “rush hour” times continuously throughout the day during the track work.



Also,does the Tram need to run on a rush hour basis weekend mornings? Is it crowded between 7AM and 10AM?