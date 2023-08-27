Back To School Backpack And Supply Giveaway For Roosevelt Island Students Today Hosted By Roosevelt Island Disabled Association & RIOC Public Safety Department - Over 400 Free Backpacks With School Supplies Given Away To Local Kids
The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) gave away over 400 free backpacks and school supplies to local kids at Good Shepherd Plaza today in collaboration with the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department.RIDA President Wendy Hersh, RIOC PSD Chief Kevin Brown and resident volunteer Frank Farance described what happened.
Great job by RIDA and PSD giving back to the Roosevelt Island community.
0 comments :
Post a Comment