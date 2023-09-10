Watch Video Report From PIX 11 TV News About Current Roosevelt Island Tram And Subway Problems Resulting From MTA"S 63rd Street Tunnel Rehab Project - Learn About Community Residents Organizing And Advocating For Solutions

The Roosevelt Island transportation problems resulting from the MTA's 63rd Street Tunnel Rehab project was the subject of a PIX Channel 11 TV news story last Friday by reporter Greg Mocker.

Some riders impacted by a big project on a section of the F line are keeping their neighbors informed and monitoring shuttle services.https://t.co/oqAFEv6haq — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) September 9, 2023

Mr Mocker interviewed Roosevelt Island residents Paul Krikler and Rebecca Benvie who are organizing a group of residents to advocate and lobby for solutions to our transportation problems. According to the PIX11 News article:

... “We need more shuttle trains every 15 minutes. We’d like more line management and a resident-only line for the tram during the construction,” said neighbor Rebecca Benvie... ... “A silver lining from this is there is an amazing group of the community getting together. People who live and work here feel they do not have a lot of control,” said Paul Krikler who lives on the island. ...

Here's the full PIX 11 News story.

