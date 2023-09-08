NYPD Body Worn Camera Video Footage Of Police Fatal Shooting Last August Of 21 Year Old Roosevelt Island Man Wielding A Knife In Lobby Of 540 Main Street Released Today By NY State Attorney General Letitia James
21 Year Old Roosevelt Island Male Wielding A Large Knife Fatally Shot By NYPD Officers In Lobby Of 540 Main Street Responding To 911 Distress Calls By Family Member - Investigation Ongoing
Today, NY State Attorney General Letitia James released body camera footage from the NYPD officers on the scene.According to this press release from Attorney General James:
New York Attorney General Letitia James today released police body-worn camera footage that her office obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of a civilian who died on August 5, 2023, following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) on August 4, 2023 on Roosevelt Island. On the evening of August 4, NYPD officers responded to the lobby of a residential building on Roosevelt Island where an individual approached the officers with a knife. During the encounter, two officers fired their weapons. The individual was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Office of Special Investigation (OSI) of the Attorney General’s Office released videos from body-worn cameras worn by four NYPD officers during the incident. The release of the videos follows Attorney General James’ directive that camera footage obtained by her office during an OSI investigation be released to the public in order to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters.
Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.
The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime.
The name of the decedent is being withheld at the request of the decedent's family.
Warning: The videos contain imagery that viewers may find disturbing.
Click here to view the bodycam footage.August 5 reporting:
... NYPD commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens North, Assistant Chief Christine Bastedenbeck, said during a 2;20 AM press conference in front of Roosevelt Landings:
At approximately 11 30 PM officers from the 114th Precinct responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls at 540 Main Street regarding a male 21 years of age who was reportedly threatening a family member with a knife. The caller was a relative inside the location who also stated the armed male was off his medication and under the influence of marijuana.
The responding sector car consisted of two officers who are also backed up by two additional officers. The incident was captured on body worn camera and shows the four officers entering the lobby of the building.
Three officers then entered one of the two elevators while another officer propped the lobby door open to allow for additional responding officers to enter the building. All of a sudden the suspect emerged from the second elevator not occupied by our officers and moved quickly towards the officer securing the door swinging the knife directly at this officer.
That officer retreated outside of the lobby and then the suspect then charged towards the elevator occupied by our officers still armed with the knife. The officers inside the elevator attempted to deploy a taser and also discharge their firearm striking the suspect.A large knife was recovered from the right hand of the suspect as seen here.
Officers began rendering aid until EMS could transport the suspect to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased 28 minutes after midnight. Thankfully none of the officers or civilians in the area were injured during this incident. I also want to acknowledge the response of local peace officers from the Roosevelt Island Public Safety unit
The investigation will be handled by our Force investigation Division and additional information will be provided by DCPI as it becomes available....
CBS New York reported at the time.
0 comments :
Post a Comment