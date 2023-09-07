RIOC Video Guide Shows Current Tram, Subway, Bus And Ferry Transportation Options For Getting On And Off Roosevelt Island During MTA's 63rd Street Tunnel Rehab Project - Resident Group Asking You To Submit Testimonials On Your Recent Tram, Subway, Bus And Ferry Experience

According to to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)

Dear Roosevelt Island Community: RIOC has put together a short informative guide video to getting on and off Roosevelt Island as quickly as possible during the MTA's ongoing 63rd Street Track Replacement Project.

We understand the MTA 63rd Street Track Project is inconvenient & can be frustrating. Learn how you can get on & off Roosevelt Island in as little as 7.5 minutes or a maximum of 15 minutes. Try the RIOC Tram, RIOC Red Shuttle Bus, MTA Q102, MTA F Shuttle Train, or the NYC Ferry. pic.twitter.com/9bB1yppFug — Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (@RIOCny) September 7, 2023

A group of about 25 Roosevelt Island residents gathered together at Granny Annie's last night to offer suggestions on improving the current Roosevelt Island transportation problems and strategize how to effectively lobby RIOC, the MTA and local elected officials to implement solutions.

The group, calling themselves Stuck On Roosevelt Island,



is soliciting testimonials from Roosevelt Island residents and workers about how they are dealing with the current transportation situation.

You can submit your testimonials here and info on volunteering to help available in the What's App chat group.

I interviewed 2 of the Stuck On Roosevelt Island organizers last Saturday at the Farmers Market. Here's what they had to say.

