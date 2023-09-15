RIOC Closing Southpoint Park, Limiting Car Traffic South Of Tram Tonight For Last Minute Drone Event - Three 10 Minute Drone Shows This Evening At 7:50, 8:50 And 9:50, Shhhh, Don't Tell Anybody Else

At 1:30 this afternoon, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) sent out an email advisory reporting:

Dear Roosevelt Island Community: Please be advised that South Point Park will be closing early today at 6PM and we will be limiting vehicular traffic south of the Tram from 6PM to 11PM. We apologize for the late notice and any inconvenience this may cause. -Team RIOC

A short time later, I asked RIOC President Shelton Haynes and Assistant VP for Communications Akeem Jamal:

RIOC did not respond to my question but did send out another email advisory at 6 PM with more info about why Southpoint Park was being closed early tonight. According to RIOC:

We hope this message finds you well. We would like to inform you of a last-minute event scheduled for this evening, September 15th, which will have an impact on the island's activities. In response to this event, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) will be taking the following actions: Closure of South Point Park: South Point Park will be closed from 6:00 PM onwards to prepare for a drone show over the East River. Limited Car Traffic: To ensure safety and minimize disruptions, we will be limiting car traffic south of the Tram starting at 6:00 PM until 11:00 PM Extended Tram Service: The Tram service will be operating on extended rush hours until 11:00 PM to accommodate residents' transportation needs during and after the event. The MTA F Train shuttle and Q102 will continue to operate on their normal schedule. We understand that this advisory is coming on short notice, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please note that there will be three 10-minute drone shows during the evening at 7:50 PM, 8:50 PM, and 9:50 PM, respectively. To maintain a smooth and safe experience for everyone, this community alert will be our only communication regarding the event, as we aim not to draw additional traffic to the island. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this event. If you have any urgent concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to contact our office. Thank you. -Team RIOC

