So It Begins, No Roosevelt Island F Train Service At All This Weekend, Monday Starts The New 3 Stop Roosevelt Island Subway Shuttle - You're Invited To Discuss F Train And Tram Issues With RIOC Directors Tomorrow At Saturday Farmers Market

And so it begins this weekend for Roosevelt Island residents and workers.

No, we're not going to be fighting for our lives battling against the Orcs.

But we will have to deal with significant transportation obstacles



getting to and from our homes and work places for at least the next six months.

Instead, the MTA will provide shuttle bus service

from Roosevelt Island to Queens Plaza where connections can be made to the E, F and R trains.



The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) will be running both Tram cabins for most of this weekend. According to RIOC:



RIOC Additional Services Saturday and Sunday The Tram will operate on a rush hour schedule from 7:00am – 10:00pm Red Bus Manhattan Shuttle 3:00pm – 7:00pm. Visit the RIOC transportation page for resources related to getting to and from the island.

The MTA will be doing track work that will affect F-Train service. To assist residents of Roosevelt Island, the Roosevelt Island Tram will be implementing an expanded rush hour schedule on weekends.

For the full tram schedule, please visit: https://t.co/z9WoiGclib pic.twitter.com/I2LffzGfpv — Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (@RIOCny) August 24, 2023

Starting Monday August 28, Roosevelt Island F train service will be replaced with a Shuttle train service running on a single track back and forth between Queensbridge/21 street, Roosevelt Island and 63r/Lexington Ave every 20 minutes between 5 AM and midnight.

According to the MTA, the 63rd Street Tunnel Direct Fixation Track project will replace:

... track along the F line between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center in Manhattan and 36 St in Queens. The project will improve reliability, mitigate leaks to prevent future corrosion and deterioration and extend the life of existing infrastructure. Crews will remove existing direct fixation track and construct new concrete track and new direct fixation track, install new contact rail, protection boards, brackets and insulators, remove and replace cables, furnish and install new signal equipment, repair spalled concrete and cracks and seal active leaks. The following service changes will be in effect through the first quarter of 2024: Beginning Monday, August 28, F service will be rerouted via the E line in both directions between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av.... ... Weekdays and weekends between 5 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., F shuttle trains will operate between Lexington Av/63 St and 21 St-Queensbridge, and free Q95 shuttle buses will operate between the 21 St-Queensbridge and Queens Plaza stations. Overnights between midnight and 5 a.m., F shuttle train service is suspended and free Q94 shuttle buses will connect the Roosevelt Island, 21 St-Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza stations.... The Q94 (overnight bus shuttle from Roosevelt Island to Queens Plaza) is scheduled to run every ten minutes, not necessarily on the hour. The Q95 (daytime bus shuttle between 21st Queensbridge and Queens Plaza) will run every 10 minutes off-peak, and as frequently as every 4-6 minutes during peak hours.

Here's the schedule for the Roosevelt Island subway shuttle starting Monday August 28.



As they did last week, RIOC resident Board members will set up an:

AS US QUESTIONS

table next to the Saturday Farmers/Flea market tomorrow from 11 AM - 2 PM.

Stop by and share your thoughts and concerns about the upcoming Roosevelt Island transportation situation with the RIOC Board Directors.