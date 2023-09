Chabad Of Roosevelt Island High Holiday Services Begin For Rosh Hashanah Friday September 15 & Yom Kippur Sunday September 24, Inspiring High Holiday Service With Meaning And Melody - Shana Tovah, Have A Happy And Sweet New Year 5784

The Chabad Of Roosevelt Island invite you to Rosh Hashanah services Friday September 15 - Sunday September 17 and Yom Kippur services Sunday September 24 - Monday September 25 at the Roosevelt Island Cultural Center (548 Main Street).

Click here for more info on the Chabad Of Roosevelt Island High Holiday services.

Enjoy the new Rosh Hashanah song from NYC a capella vocal band 613.



Shana Tova, have a happy and sweet New Year - 5784.