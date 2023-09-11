Roosevelt Island Remembers 9/11 Terror Attack On World Trade Center Towers 22 Years Ago Today - RIVAA Gallery Hosts 9/11 Remember The Heroes Exhibit Today

Today, we remember the 2,977 precious lives stolen from us on 9/11 and reflect on all that was lost in the fire and ash that September morning.



The American story itself changed on this day 22 years ago. But what could not — and will not — change is the character of this nation. pic.twitter.com/qYRfyquQxV — President Biden (@POTUS) September 11, 2023

Today, Roosevelt Island's RIVAA Gallery hosted a 9/11 Remember The Heroes exhibit organized by new Roosevelt Island residents Winston and Eileen Bailey, both retired NYPD officers.

I spoke with Mr and Mrs Baily earlier today.

It's been 21 years since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center Towers, Pentagon, and the downing of Flight 93 in Shanksville Pennsylvania. This is how it looked that day seen from the Rivercross building.

Roosevelt Island's Main Street Wire local newspaper reported on the 9/11 attack at the time.

September 12,2001



September 22, 2001





September 7, 2002

Roosevelt Islanders who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center are honored at the Roosevelt Island 9/11 Remembrance Tree

and Memorial Plaque.

Ed Beyea,

Anthony J. Fallone,

Taimour Khan,

Scott Larsen,

Kevin J. Smith and the firefighters who were based on Roosevelt Island

Deputy Chief Ray Downey,

Deputy Chief Charlie Kasper,

Battalion Chief John Moran, and

Battalion Chief John Paolillo.

at Good Shepherd Plaza. The Roosevelt Islanders who died on 9/11 are:

Former Roosevelt Island Public Safety Chief and NYPD Assistant Chief Jack McManus died of 9/11 World Trade Center related cancer.

Retired Assist.Chief John (Jack)McManus retired in 2006. After a stellar 26yr career he served as Director of Security @_WTCOfficial then as Director of Public Safety @RIOCny. A 2019 Liberty Medal Recipient & NYPD Legend was mourned today.#NVR4GetJackMcManus #FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/d60cUWKQRi — NYPD Ceremonial Unit (@NYPDCeremonial) May 2, 2020

Unknown how many other Roosevelt Islanders may have died from 9/11 related illnesses.

The tragedy of 9/11 is still unfolding. Thousands of rescue and recovery workers and those who work and reside in Lower Manhattan continue to deal with the lasting health effects. Help is out there.



Learn about resources available 🔽https://t.co/oWXcynI29G pic.twitter.com/0TbCRLviDu — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2023

WARNING: GRAPHIC ⚠️ Remastered footage of the most intense clips from 9/11 pic.twitter.com/7O4b8PelUp — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 11, 2022

Two years ago, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Roosevelt Island residents gathered together to remember and honor their neighbors who were killed.

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) hosted a 9/11 Remembrance this morning as well.