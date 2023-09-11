Monday, September 11, 2023

Roosevelt Island Remembers 9/11 Terror Attack On World Trade Center Towers 22 Years Ago Today - RIVAA Gallery Hosts 9/11 Remember The Heroes Exhibit Today

Today, Roosevelt Island's RIVAA Gallery hosted a 9/11 Remember The Heroes exhibit organized by new Roosevelt Island residents Winston and Eileen Bailey, both retired NYPD officers.

I spoke with Mr and Mrs Baily earlier today.

This is how it looked that day seen from the Rivercross building.

Main Street Wire Image of 9/11 Smoke Burning From World Trade Center by Vicki Feinmel/Linda Heimer
Roosevelt Island's Main Street Wire local newspaper reported on the 9/11 attack at the time.

September 12,2001

September 22, 2001


September 7, 2002


Roosevelt Islanders who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center are honored at the Roosevelt Island 9/11 Remembrance Tree 

and Memorial Plaque.

at Good Shepherd Plaza.  The Roosevelt Islanders who died on 9/11 are:
Ed Beyea,
Anthony J. Fallone,
Taimour Khan,
Scott Larsen,
Kevin J. Smith and the firefighters who were based on Roosevelt Island
Deputy Chief Ray Downey,
Deputy Chief Charlie Kasper,
Battalion Chief John Moran, and
Battalion Chief John Paolillo.

Former Roosevelt Island Public Safety Chief and NYPD Assistant Chief Jack McManus died of 9/11 World Trade Center related cancer.

Unknown how many other Roosevelt Islanders may have died from 9/11 related illnesses.  

Two years ago, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Roosevelt Island residents gathered together to remember and honor their neighbors who were killed.

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) hosted a 9/11 Remembrance this morning as well.

