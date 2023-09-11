Roosevelt Island Remembers 9/11 Terror Attack On World Trade Center Towers 22 Years Ago Today - RIVAA Gallery Hosts 9/11 Remember The Heroes Exhibit Today
Today, Roosevelt Island's RIVAA Gallery hosted a 9/11 Remember The Heroes exhibit organized by new Roosevelt Island residents Winston and Eileen Bailey, both retired NYPD officers.
Today, we remember the 2,977 precious lives stolen from us on 9/11 and reflect on all that was lost in the fire and ash that September morning.— President Biden (@POTUS) September 11, 2023
The American story itself changed on this day 22 years ago. But what could not — and will not — change is the character of this nation. pic.twitter.com/qYRfyquQxV
I spoke with Mr and Mrs Baily earlier today.
It's been 21 years since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center Towers, Pentagon, and the downing of Flight 93 in Shanksville Pennsylvania. This is how it looked that day seen from the Rivercross building.
Main Street Wire Image of 9/11 Smoke Burning
From World Trade Center by Vicki Feinmel/Linda Heimer
September 12,2001
September 22, 2001
September 7, 2002
Roosevelt Islanders who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center are honored at the Roosevelt Island 9/11 Remembrance Tree
Ed Beyea,
Anthony J. Fallone,
Taimour Khan,
Scott Larsen,
Kevin J. Smith and the firefighters who were based on Roosevelt Island
Deputy Chief Ray Downey,
Deputy Chief Charlie Kasper,
Battalion Chief John Moran, and
Battalion Chief John Paolillo.
Former Roosevelt Island Public Safety Chief and NYPD Assistant Chief Jack McManus died of 9/11 World Trade Center related cancer.
Unknown how many other Roosevelt Islanders may have died from 9/11 related illnesses.
Retired Assist.Chief John (Jack)McManus retired in 2006. After a stellar 26yr career he served as Director of Security @_WTCOfficial then as Director of Public Safety @RIOCny. A 2019 Liberty Medal Recipient & NYPD Legend was mourned today.#NVR4GetJackMcManus #FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/d60cUWKQRi— NYPD Ceremonial Unit (@NYPDCeremonial) May 2, 2020
The tragedy of 9/11 is still unfolding. Thousands of rescue and recovery workers and those who work and reside in Lower Manhattan continue to deal with the lasting health effects. Help is out there.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 11, 2023
Learn about resources available 🔽https://t.co/oWXcynI29G pic.twitter.com/0TbCRLviDu
WARNING: GRAPHIC ⚠️ Remastered footage of the most intense clips from 9/11 pic.twitter.com/7O4b8PelUp— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 11, 2022
Two years ago, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Roosevelt Island residents gathered together to remember and honor their neighbors who were killed.
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) hosted a 9/11 Remembrance this morning as well.
