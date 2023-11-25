Follow Along On A Late Night Adventure With An Urban Explorer Sneaking Inside The Abandoned Roosevelt Island Renwick Ruins Smallpox Hospital - Future Use Of Ruins Proposed As A Memorial To Health Care Workers Fighting Infectious Disease
In 2021, urban explorer Andrew Wonder made a late night visit to Roosevelt Island and took us inside the Renwick Ruins Smallpox hospital. Follow along.
NBC New York reporter Ryan Baker visited the Roosevelt Island Smallpox Hospital Ruins earlier this year. He reports on the fascinating history of the Smallpox Hospital and a possible future use of the site being proposed by Friends Of The Ruins as a Memorial to:
... those we lost to COVID-19 as well as scientific advances and the frontline workers fighting viral and infectious disease....
Learn more about the mysteries of the Roosevelt Island Smallpox Hospital and Friends Of The Ruins proposed memorial from this prior post.
