The Mysteries Of Roosevelt Island Renwick Ruins Smallpox Hospital Featured On The Bowery Boys NYC History Podcast - Take A Listen, You'll Enjoy It

The always informative and interesting Bowery Boys NYC History Podcast explores the mystery of Roosevelt Island's Renwick Ruins Smallpox Hospital.

According to the The Bowery Boys:

The Renwick Ruin, resembling an ancient castle lost to time, appears along the East River as a crumbling, medieval-like apparition, something not quite believable....

... In 1856 the island added a Smallpox Hospital to its notorious roster, designed by acclaimed architect James Renwick Jr (of Saint Patrick’s Cathedral fame) in a Gothic Revival style that captivates visitors to this day — even if the building is in an advanced state of dilapidation....

... What makes the Renwick Ruin so entrancing? How did this marvelous bit of architecture manage to survive in any form into present day?

PLUS: The grand story of the island — from a hideous execution in 1829 to the modern delights of one of New York City’s most interesting neighborhoods...