RIOC PSD Tries To Shut Down "We Need A Functioning & Competent RIOC" Petition Signature Collection Drive At Last Saturday's Roosevelt Island Farmers Market In Good Shepherd Plaza - PSD Says Entire Area Is Permittted Only For Use Of Farmers Market

During the November 18 Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market at Good Shepherd Plaza, local resident Paul Krikler was among a group of three or four residents speaking to other residents passing by



At about 1 PM, a Roosevelt Island Public Safety Officer instructed the petition gatherers not to approach anyone to collect signatures in the area of the Farmers Market because the PS/IS 217 PTA had a permit for that area and it was only for the use of the Farmers Market

According to the PSD Officers at the scene, someone raised an objection to the residents gathering petition signatures in Good Shepherd Plaza during the Farmers Market. The PSD officer refused to say who raised the objection.

The Co-President of the PTA was at the Farmers Market at the time. She said she did not raise any objection to the petition gatherers and was trying to find out what was going on.



Initially, the PSD officers told the petition seekers they would have to leave the Good Shepherd Plaza area to collect signatures and suggested going across the street or any area other than the Plaza.

After a discussion, it appeared that PSD agreed the residents could collect signatures outside the Plaza area on the sidewalk.

Here's what happened.



Asked to comment, Mr Krikler said:

I have total sympathy with the idea that we should not be in the actual market area. People here feel very strongly about this and are keen to engage when they stop. I can see how that would be disruptive to the Farmers Market.

Do not know if the PTA objected or not.



So far, 438 signatures have been collected.