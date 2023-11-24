Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective Food Scrap Drop Off Site Moving To Winter Home Under Motorgate Plaza Helix With The Farmers Market Saturday November 25 - More Volunteers Needed To Continue The Haki Compost Food Scrap Drop Off Site Service, How About You?

This Saturday, November 25th the Haki Compost Collective Food Scrap Drop Off site will move to its winter home



under the Motorgate Plaza Helix

According to the Haki Compost Collective:



VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION, 11:00 am - 12:30 pm: Haki Compost Collective is hosting a volunteer orientation during the Saturday food scrap drop-off-for-compost hours. Please swing by anytime from 11 am through 12:30 pm to find out how you can be a part of it.

Today, I spoke with Roosevelt Island resident and Haki Compost Collective volunteer Melissa Wade. Ms Wade describes how the Roosevelt Island Haki compost food scrap site got started and the need for new volunteers to keep it going for the Roosevelt Island community. According to Ms Wade:

Haki was started as an all volunteer effort three summers ago when the City cut the budget the first time during the pandemic. Danica Lam lived here on the island and worked with Big Reuse as a staff member. She thought that we would have enough people who were interested to pick it back up and get it started again as volunteers and she was right, we did. Since that time we have trained 77 Roosevelt Island members over the years to participate as the volunteer force who keep Haki going from the setup to the maintenance to the tear down working with our Big Reuse Partners. But as everyone knows New York is a transient place and Roosevelt Island is a pretty transient place too so over the years we've had many people come and go and right now we're a little light on volunteers 3 years in. So my hope in speaking with you today is that people who have thought about it, who use Haki, who bring us our scraps and who want to see this keep going would come out and participate as volunteers...

If you wish to help Haki continue the Roosevelt Island compost food scrap drop off site, come to their orientation meeting tomorrow at the Motorgate Plaza and learn more. You can also contact Haki through their Instagram Page.

