Roosevelt Island Named New York City's Most Peaceful Tourist Spot And Place To Find Some Zen - Uh Oh, Locals Not Feeling The Zen, Heckle A Tourist Or Forget About Riding The Tram Ever Again, Who Squealed They Say

These are the 10 most serene escapes in New York Cityhttps://t.co/fJvZ0197q7 — Time Out New York (@TimeOutNewYork) November 15, 2023

According to Time Out NYC:

Casago, a vacation rental property management company servicing homeowners and guests in Mexico and the U.S., actually did a study to find the most peaceful tourist spots across the U.S., and found that Roosevelt Island is New York City’s top spot to find some zen....

Local Instagram satirist Weird RI humorously reflects the views of many Roosevelt Island residents not happy with publicity encouraging tourists to visit Roosevelt Island by suggesting:

... Heckle a tourist today or forget about riding the tram ever again.

Other residents commented:



Find the person who squealed. Make them ride the tram line (from Manhattan) at 12:30 pm on a beautiful Saturday afternoon - no elevator,

I have zero zen squeezing onto the tram getting home on weekends,

it’s a terrible place to visit please don’t come here…,

Are you kidding, going there is horrible! There’s no subway working, the tram is crowded. Just to arrive and see nothing but residential buildings! What a waste of time and money,

We all have leprosy, don’t come here,

It's awful here. Stay away.



Not to mention the not very Zen like Swinging Tram ride.