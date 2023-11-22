Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market Temporarily Relocating To Winter Home Under The Motorgate Helix Starting Saturday November 25 - Haki Compost Collective Food Scrap Drop Off Site Moving To Motorgate Helix November 25 And Need More Volunteers Too

The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market is relocating from Good Shepherd Plaza to their temporary winter home under the Motorgate Helix starting this Saturday, November 25.

According to Farmers Market vendor Israel Wengerd of Wengerd Farms:

The annual move is necessary to be out of the inclement winter weather.

The Roosevelt Island Farmers Market at Motorgate Plaza under the Helix is open early morning to mid afternoon on Saturdays in good weather and bad offering a wide variety of healthy and delicious tasting fruits, vegetables and much more.



Also, relocating to Motorgate Plaza for the winter is the

Haki Compost Collective Food Drop Off Scrap Bin.

According to the Haki Compost Collective:

We will be moving to it's winter location by the Motorgatw Garage, along with the Roosevelt Island farmers market. Join us this Saturday to learn how you too can become a volunteer! Curious about when we will be collecting food scraps this holiday season? This year, we will collect on Saturdays as we normally do, between 9am -2pm.

See you at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market Saturday under the Motorgate Helix next to Foodtown.