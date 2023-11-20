Sponsored Post - Thanksgiving Dinner At The Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel's Anything At All Restaurant, Join Us This Year For A Special Family And Friends Thanksgiving Feast Thursday November 23
Anything At All Thanksgiving Dinner
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Roosevelt Island
The Graduate NY is your home away from home. Join us for a thankful dinner at our family-friendly lobby restaurant AAA.
22 North Loop Road on the Cornell Tech campus.Want to host Friendsgiving? Let our culinary team worry about the mess while sipping and spilling all the tea. If food is your love language then join The Graduate family as we celebrate Thanksgiving.
Click here to make your Roosevelt Island Thanksgiving Day Dinner reservations.
